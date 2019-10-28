When workers arrived at an auto shop in Shakopee Monday afternoon, they noticed a car inside was on fire and called for help before even going inside, said Shakopee Fire Department Assistant Chief Ryan Yttreness.
Fire departments across the region responded to the fire around 3:45 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of 130th Street West. The fire was across the street from Acorn Mini Storage.
There was no structural fire damage, Yttreness said, but there was some smoke damage to the outside of the building.
The cause of the fire was unknown as of Monday afternoon. No injuries were reported.
Shakopee, Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux, Prior Lake, Savage and Chaska fire departments were called to the scene and water tender trucks were requested.