Local fire departments are responding to an apartment fire in Shakopee, according to law enforcement dispatch communications.
Responders received reports of an apartment on fire with occupants possibly still inside at 316 Louis St. S. around 8:15 a.m. Thursday.
Upon arrival, responders described a two-story residence with heavy smoke showing.
Around 8:35 a.m., crews reported the fire had been knocked down.
Shakopee, Mdewakanton, Savage and Chaska fire departments are on scene.
