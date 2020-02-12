Med Fire and Shakopee Fire responded to reports of a fire at Cameron's Coffee in Shakopee Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Dispatchers said the building's occupants reported hearing a loud bang and then evacuated the building, according to police scanner traffic.
Once inside, firefighters discovered a fire in the ceiling ducts, according to the scanner, and they worked to put out the fire for approximately 45 minutes. Around 5:45, a dispatcher could be heard saying the fire had been put out.
The extent of the damage is not yet known.
This is a developing story.