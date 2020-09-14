A 31-year-old man from Jacksonville, Florida has been arrested and booked into Scott County Jail in connection with an alleged drive-by shooting that took place just after 4 a.m. Sept. 13 in the 200 block of Pottok Lane in Shakopee, according to the police department.
No one in the house was injured, and the Shakopee Police Department does not believe this was a random act, according to a Sept. 13 Facebook post.
The suspect was booked into Scott County Jail at 2:23 p.m. on Sunday, pending drive-by shooting and reckless use of a dangerous weapon charges from the Scott County Attorney’s office.
The Valley News typically does not name suspects until they have been charged.