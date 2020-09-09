Bonnie Kay Krant, a 60-year-old woman from Belle Plaine who worked for 18 years as an administrative assistant to the vice president at BASF in Shakopee, was sentenced July 8 in Scott County District Court to 60 days on electronic home monitoring and $185,500 in restitution payments after she was convicted of swindling nearly $90,000 using her company-issued credit card from at least 2015 to 2018.
According to charging documents, in the fall of 2017 a financial analyst flagged unusual purchases being placed on Krant’s P-card, which was reported to BASF. In April 2018, an investigation by company auditors revealed $88,151 worth of fraudulent transactions between 2015 and 2018.
According to the criminal complaint, fraudulent transactions began when Krant’s husband lost his job and she hired him for landscaping at BASF without informing her supervisor.
The auditor’s investigation revealed 10 suspicious transactions on June 5, 2018, according to the criminal complaint, which does not specify what those transactions were. Krant confessed that all but one of those transactions were fraudulent.
Krant signed a confession to BASF that stated, “I have dishonestly purchased personal items through the company Pcard. I truly regret and take full responsibility for my actions. My reason for such behavior is financial burden I’m currently experiencing — past and present.”
Krant was terminated from her position June 5, 2018.
On June 12, 2018, Krant wrote to the company and stated, “I am not sure if you would accept my call, so I decided to write and email. First, I am so sorry for what I have done. It is unforgivable.”
Krant’s sentence carries a 60-month stay, meaning if she violates her probation, she would be sentenced to 60 months in prison.
Krant has a restitution hearing on Oct. 20, which could change her current restitution fees.