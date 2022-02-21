Former state representative Bob Loonan of Shakopee said he will run for office again in 2022.
Loonan, 61, plans to challenge incumbent Rep. Erik Mortensen in a Republican primary this summer within the newly-districted House District 54A, which covers nearly all of Shakopee.
In an interview with Southwest News Media, Loonan said he would be a collaborative leader for Shakopee residents across the political spectrum if he were to be elected. "Frankly, I have a strong sense Shakopee isn't being represented at all," he said.
Loonan, a local resident since 1983, served two terms in the Minnesota House before losing the Republican Primary in 2018 to Mortensen, who the party endorsed.
Democrat Brad Tabke, who is also running in 2022, defeated Mortensen in the 2018 election, becoming the first Democrat elected to represent Shakopee in 20 years.
In 2020, Mortensen defeated Loonan again in a Republican primary and went on to narrowly defeat Tabke in the election.
The margins of Mortensen's win over Tabke were thinned further by Ryan Martin, a Legal Marijuana Now party candidate, who pulled in 7.4% of the votes.
As a freshman lawmaker, Mortensen has frequently feuded with fellow conservatives and attracted attention for his defiance of COVID-19 public health orders. The New House Republican Caucus, a small group of lawmakers who split from the GOP Caucus, kicked Mortensen out of the group last year.
If elected, Loonan said he will be eager to work on issues unrelated to the pandemic, such as reducing violent crime and healthcare affordability.
The Scott County GOP's endorsement is expected to be announced in early March.