Bryan Edward Ellinger, a 31-year-old Shakopee man, was charged last week with three counts criminal sexual conduct in Scott County District Court after allegedly engaging in sexual conduct with a minor who once worked for him at the popular Halloween attraction, Trail of Terror, in Shakopee.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim, who is now 23 years old but was 15 at the time of the alleged assault, worked at the Trail of Terror in 2013 where Ellinger was her manager.
The victim told authorities she and Ellinger had sex for the first time in a small Halloween display while at work. The victim and Ellinger continued to engage in a sexual relationship for the next few months, according to the complaint, despite Ellinger knowing the victim was only 15 years old. On one occasion, the victim told authorities Ellinger provided her with so much alcohol at a hotel that she passed out, and she woke up to Ellinger assaulting her, with others in the room watching.
The victim told authorities she cut off all communication with Ellinger in February 2013, until Ellinger reached back out via Snapchat in September 2020, seven years after the alleged assault.
The complaint outlines some of the Snapchat messages between Ellinger and the victim.
“In my opinion you are a predator Bryan…” the victim said.
Ellinger replied, “Yea I really was not going to lie.”
When questioned by authorities, Ellinger stated he recently reached out to the victim via Snapchat to “ask for forgiveness for things he had done,” according to the complaint.
“Despite multiple references to (the victim’s) age of 15 at the time, Ellinger did not dispute the age or seem surprised,” charging documents read.
Ellinger was also found guilty as a juvenile in 2008 for third-degree criminal sexual conduct and indecent exposure, and he was convicted in 2009 for failing to register as a predatory offender.
If found guilty of his most severe charge, Ellinger would face a minimum sentence of 12 years in prison.