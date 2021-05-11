Amy Lynn Block, a 49-year-old former Shakopee Softball Association treasurer, was charged with theft by swindle May 11 in Scott County District Court after investigators revealed she used the softball association’s debit cards to spend more than $82,000 on personal purchases such as Delta flights, mortgage payments and ATM withdrawals from 2013 to 2020.
According to the criminal complaint:
In November 2020, a member involved with the SSA reported a theft to the police department after he obtained the association’s bank account information and noticed several transactions unrelated to softball on the association’s two debit cards.
Block has been the listed cardholder on each of the association’s debit cards since 2013.
The reporting party told officers he’d been on the association board for about a year. He told officers in June 2019, the association hosted a softball tournament and should have made about $30,000, but Block reportedly told him concessions were “flat” and no profit was made.
According to the complaint, in the summer of 2019 another board member requested access to the association’s bank account information and Block became upset and accused the board member of not trusting her. Block then closed the existing softball association account and created a new one.
In May 2020, investigators found $82,993 in personal purchases made on the softball association’s card. Some of the transactions are as follows.
- Three Wells Fargo mortgage payments totaling $6,315.
- 102 Capital One credit card payments totaling $49,233.
- Amazon purchases such as jewelry, female clothing and lacrosse equipment totaling $1,730.
- Auto loan payments totaling $15,157.
- Seven Paypal transactions totaling $662. Those purchases included $145 Pura Vida bracelets and $27 at Chick-Fil-A.
- Withdrawn cash from ATMs totaling $8,435.
- Two roundtrip Delta flights to Michigan totaling $878.
Hotel rooms at Arrowwood Resort in Alexandria were also reportedly purchased in 2019 for two individuals using association funds. A reporting party told the police department there was a hockey tournament at the resort, and he believed Block had used softball association funds on hockey events for her son, according to the complaint.
On April 14, 2021 investigators met with Block, who told them she joined the SSA in 2017 and became treasurer in 2018, where she was the sole member in charge of money, budgeting and purchasing. However, a reporting party involved with the association told investigators Block has been involved with SSA and has had access to its funds since 2013.
Block told investigators she mistakenly used the SSA fund several times for personal purchases but always reimbursed the association. When an investigator later commented that this was hard to believe, Block then admitted some of the transactions were intentionally used for personal payments, such as the mortgage payments.
The Shakopee Softball Association did not immediately respond with a request for comment.