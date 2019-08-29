Scott County residents can drop off yard waste for free 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays at the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community’s Organics Recycling Facility during September and October.
Dropping off yard waste saves money on pick-up and disposal fees, according to a city of Shakopee news release.
Diverting yard waste into drains, ditches and streets is illegal because it clogs the city’s storm drainage systems, which can cause flooding. It is also illegal to put yard waste in a household garbage because it produces a potent methane byproduct.
Public works staff members from Shakopee, Prior Lake and Savage team up with the recycling facility to offer the service, the release stated. They’ll direct residents where to go upon arrival and can give an extra hand with unloading vehicles.
The facility is at 1905 Mystic Lake Drive S. in Shakopee. It’s hours are 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturdays. It’s closed on Sundays.