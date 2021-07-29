Many in the Shakopee community are expressing feelings of shock and sadness following the death of one of their own this week.
Fifty-five-year-old America Mafalda Thayer, was found Wednesday afternoon on the sidewalk near Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street with stab wounds, according to information released from the Shakopee Police Department. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police were called to the area, which is just blocks from the Scott County Government Center, at 2:31 p.m. that day.
Police immediately apprehended a 42-year-old Shakopee man on suspicion of second-degree murder, the release said, adding the man is being held at the Scott County Jail pending charges. As of Thursday afternoon, the man had still not been charged in relation to the alleged homicide, according to the Scott County Attorney's Office.
Investigators believe the suspect knew Thayer and that it wasn't a random act. The death is under investigation and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension processed the scene, the release said.
The police department did not return repeated calls from the newspaper seeking further information.
Friends remember
While many details of the incident are uncertain, some of Thayer's friends and co-workers recalled things they knew for sure: that the Shakopee woman was kind, soft spoken and had a good sense of humor.
Thayer, who was employed by My Pillow in Chaska, is described by her former co-workers as extremely hard-working, caring and the kind of person that would never hurt a fly.
"I knew her pretty well. We didn't hang out but when I say she liked to work, she was putting in 70 hours a week," said Jamie Worley, My Pillow employee and Thayer's friend. "She would basically go there all day, go home for a little bit and come back. I went there today and went to the store and got her a rose and a teddy bear to put on her desk. When I got there I didn't even look at any other of my co-workers. I just stood at her desk with my head down. Everyone was just crying. It was a very emotional day and it still is."
Worley remembers Thayer as a sweet and loveable person who befriended everyone. He also said Thayer moved to the United States from Cuba.
"I was talking to my boss and it's even hitting the warehouse because America used to work in the warehouse too and she was just the most loving person. No one ever had a problem with her," said Worley. "She and I used to like smoking cigarettes and she would go, 'Let's go Jamie, let's go smoke,' and we would go outside all the time. We had as much overtime as we could have at My Pillow — the moment that stopped, which was a couple weeks ago, she went and got another job the next day because she wanted to keep her income coming."
Nicky Kendrick, a friend of Thayer for five years, said Thayer would visit her at work everyday, sometimes several times a day, when she worked at the Chaska Holiday Stationstores.
"She was soft spoken, so funny and always had amazing stories. She always went out of her way to say hi to me when she saw me," said Kendrick. "She was just truly the kindest to everyone. I haven’t met anyone as genuinely kind as America was since my late grandma."
Kendrick said she was shocked to hear that Thayer was killed.
"I had no idea it was her at first, and then a mutual friend messaged me and it all clicked," she said. "I’m devastated, it’s unreal and I just have no words."
Vigil planned
Many in the Shakopee community have taken to social media to remember Thayer. A vigil was planned near Fourth Avenue and Spencer Street for Thursday evening for "those that would love to show their love and support," according to an apparent organizer on Facebook. Attendees were encouraged to bring flowers and candles.