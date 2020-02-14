Shakopee's Friendship Manor Valentine's Day queen Diane Grunseth and king Paul Wester were crowned Feb. 14 at the facility. The crowning occurs every year on Valentine's Day, according to staff.
Grunseth has been married to her husband DuWayn for 57 years. She is from Bloomington and has three children, four grandchildren and a dog. In her free time, she likes to talk.
Wester, from Labolt, South Dakota, has been married to his wife Lynn for 35 years and has two children, two step children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He loves to sing, and before he retired he was a mechanical engineer.