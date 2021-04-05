Shakopee Parks and Recreation, the Scott County Sheriff’s office and the Shakopee Police will host a crime awareness event for residents and their furry friends called Bark in the Park May 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lion’s Park, which is designed to help dog walkers become more effective observers and reporters of suspicious activity.
The free event will include discounted microchipping by the Shakopee Veterinary Clinic, a demonstration by Northstar Search and Rescue, local pet vendors, games and door prizes.
For people looking to expand their families, there will also be dogs available for adoption at the event.
The event is open to all dog owners and their pups. All dogs should be kept on a leash, according to the city’s press release.
Guests can register at www.ShakopeeMN.gov/registration and use code SE515 in the “Search Activities” bar.
Attendees will be required to wear a mask when a distance of 6 feet cannot be maintained, and those with underlying health conditions are encouraged not to attend.