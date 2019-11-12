About 600 homes and businesses in downtown Shakopee experienced a gas service shutdown Monday night, leaving many without heat, according to a statement from CenterPoint Energy.
The shutdown was apparently due to an interruption in gas pressure. A few areas north and south of downtown were also affected.
According to the statement, crews worked overnight to correct the problem.
“Since early this morning, technicians have been going to the affected homes and businesses to ensure that gas service is safely restored,” the statement said. “If the customer is not available, the technician will return several times and ultimately leave contact information for the customer to call to get service restored.”