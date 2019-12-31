Looking for a sober ride home tonight? You're in luck.
The Shakopee Police Department, Shakopee Crime Prevention, Shakopee Taxi and Latour Transportation will be offering a free sober ride home from a Shakopee bar to any Shakopee residence tonight for adults who plan to go out to a local bar or brewery to celebrate New Year’s Eve.
The transportation is available to residents from 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.
The service is also available for those who live outside city limits at a flat $10 fee. Tips for the drivers are not included in the service, so remember to bring cash if you plan to use the voucher.
Shakopee’s Sober Ride Home program was created in the fall of 2017 and is offered the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day, July 3, the Saturday before Halloween, the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.