District 55A Rep. Brad Tabke, D-Shakopee, is hosting a 2020 election kickoff featuring Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Horton and House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 4:30 p.m. at the Shakopee Brewhall, 124 1st Ave. E.
Tabke will be running for his second term representing Shakopee at the state capitol. So far, Republicans Bob Loonan and Erik Mortenson have announced they’ll take on the incumbent in 2020 — the same three candidates who ran against each other in the 2018 election.
The Wednesday event will function like an open house, and Tabke said he believes Walz will speak to guests starting around 5:15. The event will end at 6:30.
“We’re just excited to get people excited about the 2020 campaign and election,” Tabke said.
Suggested donations for the event are $50 per person, according to the advertisement for the event.