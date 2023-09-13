At 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 3, the Scott County Commission is set to have a public hearing to receive comments on a proposed ordinance that would ban the use of all cannabis products in public places within the county’s purview.
According to a memo to the commission from the Scott County Attorney’s office, the recent legalization of cannabis “does not allow public use but also does not include penalties for violations.”
“The legislation does explicitly allow municipalities (including counties) to create ordinances regulating public use and making violations petty misdemeanors,” the memo reads. “Scott County has determined that an ordinance regulating public use is necessary to protect public health, safety and welfare. In addition, the County’s Parks Ordinance will be amended to explicitly regulate public use of cannabis and hemp use and to reference the new ordinance’s application within Park boundaries.”
As part of the ordinance, private residences, including a person’s “curtilage or yard,” wouldn’t be considered a public place.
Any private property “not generally accessible by the public, unless the person is explicitly prohibited from consuming Cannabis Flower, Cannabis Products, Lower-Potency Hemp Edibles, or Hemp-Derived Consumer Products by the owner of the property,” would be allowed to have consumption of cannabis as part of the proposed ordinance.
If an event or establishment is permitted to have “on-site consumption of Cannabis Flower, Cannabis Products, Lower-Potency Hemp Edibles, or Hemp-Derived Consumer Products,” it would be able to do so under the proposal.
Violating the ordinance would result in a petty misdemeanor.
Scott County would join a growing list of communities in the south metro that have banned public cannabis use, including Jordan and nearby Chanhassen.
Savage is also expected to take up the issue in the near future, with the Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources and Community Equity commissions expected to make recommendations on the proposal in the coming weeks.
Licensing
While cities like Savage and Shakopee have begun issuing hemp-derived THC licenses to businesses under newly passed ordinances, Scott County doesn’t plan on implementing any type of licensing for businesses within townships.
Following the Legislature’s clarification last September of rules regarding hemp-derived THC edibles and infused drinks, Scott County was one of many municipalities and counties who issued a one-year moratorium on the sale of the products.
Instead of having licenses or having business register with the county, Community Services Director Cindy Geis, whose office oversees the issuing of tobacco and liquor licenses for businesses in townships, said the focus is on what will happen in 2025 when the state’s Office of Cannabis Management becomes active in licensing.
She noted that unlike cities, there are only a limited number of retail businesses under county jurisdiction that can expand into selling the so-called low-potency edibles. “We don’t really have the [same] exposure as cities do,” Geis said.
Instead, Geis said the exposure will be more with manufacturing in the county.
Zoning ordinanceWhile Scott County isn’t currently planning on bringing land use zoning ordinances to the table, Planning Director Brad Davis, in a Sept. 11 interview, said the the Planning Advisory Commission recently held a workshop and directed staff to continue researching what other cities and counties are doing across the state, and what has been done in other counties in states like Colorado, which has had legalized cannabis for years.
Davis said he expects public hearings for proposed zoning ordinances to begin sometime in the summer or fall of 2024.
While Davis said the county has time, with manufacturing operations and dispensaries not expected to be issued licenses until 2025, he said if developers were to make serious inquiries about potential land uses, the process could speed up.
“I think it’s flexible,” Davis said about the county’s timeline.
Jordan, for example, passed a zoning ordinance in August that made manufacturing cannabis a permitted use in the city’s General Industrial zoning district.
City Planner/Economic Development Specialist Barrett Voigt told the City Council the idea was to “put Jordan in a competitive advantage” when manufacturing licenses are permitted by the state.