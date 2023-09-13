Scott County Government Center West Entrance

The west entrance to the Scott County Government Center in Shakopee.

 File photo by Alex Malm/ Southwest News Media

At 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 3, the Scott County Commission is set to have a public hearing to receive comments on a proposed ordinance that would ban the use of all cannabis products in public places within the county’s purview.

According to a memo to the commission from the Scott County Attorney’s office, the recent legalization of cannabis “does not allow public use but also does not include penalties for violations.”

