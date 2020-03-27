After spending nearly two years focusing on ensuring Minnesota gets an accurate census count to prevent the loss of a district, state Director of Census Operations and Engagement Andrew Virden was supposed to be getting ready for game time come April.
But this month, the coronavirus has overshadowed local groups’ work to make sure everyone’s counted in the national survey.
“It’s every census nerd’s nightmare,” said Shakopee resident Amanda McKnight, a member of the Scott County Complete Count Committee, whose meetings and outreach have been curbed during the outbreak.
“This situation is nightmarish to begin with, but when you think in terms of equity with counting — I feel like there’s just no way to achieve that with what’s going on in the world now.”
The group held its last meeting in January. McKnight planned to kick her personal outreach efforts into gear in late February delivering information to senior living and nursing home residents, who are vulnerable to being uncounted.
“Now, I’m unable to safely even go to those places,” she said.
Other plans to create census workstations at libraries and even drive into neighborhoods with wifi and a computer are also unlikely to happen.
Virden said the majority of Minnesota’s hard-to-reach people are renters, who often fill out the census only after door-knockers are able to reach them.
“Homeowners are generally more financially stable and more educated,” Virden said. “A number of renters in a given tract is the No. 1 predictor of how the response rate will be.”
Because of COVID-19, the door-knocking will be pushed back, Virden said. And a lot of the attention and publicity census advocates try to attract simply isn’t possible with the overhead shadow of a global pandemic.
The Census Bureau planned on counting people experiencing homelessness, who are also particularly vulnerable to under counts, at soup kitchens on March 30, homeless shelters March 31 and in unsheltered locations April 1.
“People experiencing homelessness are only counted during three nights for the whole country,” Virden said. With the coronavirus, those dates will be pushed back until at least April, but Virdin said it’s likely to be later.
Those at risk
McKnight said she worries particularly about Spanish-speaking residents and low-income residents, who are among the largest groups at-risk of being uncounted in Scott County.
“We have until August, so I guess there still is hope, but it’s just unfortunate that the big roll-out is happening while all of this is out of control,” she said.
Other hard-to-count populations that persist in Minnesota are Hmong and Somali speakers, Minnesota’s third- and fourth-most common languages after English and Spanish.
The census offers translations in 13 different languages, but Hmong and Somali translations are not among them. Instead the census offers a language guide for Somali and Hmong speakers, equivalent to a dictionary guiding their own translations.
“The reality is this puts Minnesota at a disadvantage,” Virden said. “But you could make the argument that all states have a language that the census does not support.”
Virden said the Census Bureau estimates there are about 75,000 Somalis in the state.
“But my Somali friends think the number is double that,” he said. “And if the government doesn’t know they’re here, of course there won’t be enough job training programs for Somalis, or there won’t be interpreters at parent/teacher conferences. The effect of an undercount on any population can be really detrimental.”
Virden said many immigrants in Minnesota are difficult to count — not for fear that they will get deported, but because they are worried their landlord will evict them if they are living with too many people or if their income is too high to qualify to live in low-income housing.
“It’s not possible for landlords to do that,” Virden said. “But the fear is still there.”