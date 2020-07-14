In a meeting held Tuesday, July 7, the Shakopee City Council took on a number of topics. Here are three takeaways:
1. SMSC requests to move 11 Shakopee parcels into trust status
The city council authorized Mayor Bill Mars to sign a letter to the Bureau of Indian Affairs regarding Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community’s application to move 11 parcels located in southeast Shakopee into trust status. The letter was in response to several questions from the BIA regarding the parcels, and an official notice that the SMSC intended to move the land into trust status. According to the letter, moving the parcels — which are mostly prairie and grassland — into trust status would take away $30,800 worth of property taxes for the city in 2020.
2. Rental inspections could be in the future for Shakopee apartments
The council directed staff to draft language for a rental housing inspection program that would provide minimum standards for cooking, heating, sanitary and other measures necessary to the health and safety of rental housing tenants. The city currently houses more than 4,000 rental properties, many of which are unsafe to residents — especially in the winter, the city said.
3. City moves Precinct 2 polling location
Shakopee City Council changed Precinct 2’s polling location from Central Family Center to Pearson Early Childhood Center due to the district’s closure of Central Family Center. A list of polling locations is available on the city website at www.ShakopeeMN.gov/elections.