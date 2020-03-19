The Shakopee Chamber of Commerce and Visitor's Bureau has compiled a list of Shakopee restaurants that are still offering delivery and takeout options.
In interviews with the Shakopee Valley News on March 17, many business owners expressed fear over governor Tim Walz' mandate to cease sit-down restaurants for the time being, to stop the spread of COVID-19. Those businesses said they could use all the help they can get, and much of that help will come from purchasing takeout food.
- Applebee’s
- Arby’s
- Asian Hon
- Badger Hill Brewing Company
- Bravis
- Burger King
- Caribou Coffee
- Cherry Berry
- Chili’s Bar & Grill
- Chipotle Mexican Grill
- Coffee Ta Cream
- Culver’s Shakopee
- Dairy Queen
- Dairy Queen Grill & Chill
- Dangerfield’s
- Domino’s Pizza
- Donut Connection
- Downtown Nutrition – Shakopee
- Einstein Bros & Caribou Coffee
- El Toro
- Five Guys
- Hong Kong Buffet
- Hy-Vee Market Grille
- Jimmy John’s
- KFC
- Lion’s Tap
- Little Chicago Chophouse
- Marco’s Pizza
- McCoy’s Copper Pint
- McDonald’s
- Mr. Pig Stuff
- Mystic Lake Casino Hotel – Bars and Dining
- Muddy Cow
- New Dragon Cafe
- O’Brien’s Public House
- Pablo’s Mexican Restaurant
- Panera Bread
- Papa John’s
- Papa Murphy’s
- Pho 83
- Pizza Hut
- Pizza-n-Pasta
- Qdoba
- Ruby Tuesday
- Pizza Ranch
- Sapporo
- Shakopee Bowl
- Shakopee Brewhall
- Shakopee VFW
- Sit & Sip
- Starbucks
- Steak Escape
- Stonebrooke Golf Club
- Subway
- Taco Bell
- Taco John’s
- Taco Loco
- Thai Tempo
- The Wild’s Golf Club
- Tokyo Sushi
- Turtle’s Bar & Grill
- Wampach’s Restaurant
- Zuppa Cucina
Information compiled by Shakopee's Chamber of Commerce and Visitor's Bureau.