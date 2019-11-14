Late Monday evening, CenterPoint Energy received several customer calls about low gas pressure. Social media started to explode with stories about cold houses and stoves that didn’t work.
When CenterPoint began receiving multiple complaints about low gas pressure in downtown Shakopee, it sent out technicians to look into the problem.
Turns out, the regulator station (which regulates gas pressure based on the demand of the service area) only had one pipe delivering gas to the affected area, which included a mixture of homes and businesses mostly near the downtown area. In order to function properly during the cold months, this particular station needed two pipes: a construction error, CenterPoint spokesperson Ross Corson said.
So, how do you fix the gas shortage issue before people and pipes freeze? Not easily. A technician had to walk up to all 562 homes and businesses twice throughout the course of a couple days: once to turn off everyone's gas, and a second time to make sure the gas was turned back on safely, Corson said.
To turn off your gas, a technician walked over to a home's meter, likely located in a yard, and flipped the switch. In this case, 40 technicians worked overnight on Monday to ensure the gas flowing to all 562 houses and businesses was turned off so technicians could safely repair the regulator station.
After the station was repaired Tuesday morning at 5 a.m., it was time to turn the gas back on. Around 40 technicians then had to walk to each house again, but this time, they had to enter each house or business to ensure the gas was operating safely. They checked things like stoves and furnaces.
Customers who weren't home were called to set up an appointment with CenterPoint, Corson said. If that customer could not make it home within a few days, and nobody nearby is able to unlock their house for them, CenterPoint hired a locksmith so technicians could enter the home and safely turn on the gas.
Corson said he’s unsure whether locksmiths were called to get into Shakopee houses or businesses this week, but he said as of Wednesday, all 562 houses were receiving proper gas flow.