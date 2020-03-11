As of Wednesday, Minnesota officials counted five cases of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, in the state.
While the virus has only hit the state recently, entities within Shakopee have been preparing for weeks, if not months and taking extra measures to build a strong front against a possible outbreak locally.
"Cleaning. Regular cleaning. Lots of cleaning," Scott County Public Health Director Lisa Brodsky said of measures being taken at the Scott County Jail in downtown Shakopee.
She added any new inmate with be screened at intake for symptoms such as a fever or cough. If needed, they'll be put in isolation.
The women's correctional facility also has preparedness plans in place as does the school district and the city of Shakopee. Talk of plans have even been happening at local entertainment venues like Canterbury Park and large employers like the Amazon Fulfillment Center.
Jails, prisons
The Scott County Jail in downtown Shakopee will screen anyone being admitted into the jail as it usually does, Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said. Each day, Hennen said, the jail turns over a large portion of its inmates, meaning it must take extra precautions when admitting people into the jail.
Hennen said the jail houses a separate medical isolation unit with its own HVAC system for inmates who have fallen ill while in jail.
“We deal with medical issues almost weekly, anyways,” Hennen said, so protecting an outbreak among inmates in the prison doesn’t seem too daunting a task.
Should an inmate become infected, the jail will offer protection for officers by following the Personal Protection Equipment protocol recommended by the CDC.
"We're also looking for ways in our congregant care area such as our jail where we have multiple people, how can we make it cleaner and safer for the people who are here and the people that are working here," Brodsky said.
“You see in the news that companies are telling people to work from home,” Hennen said. “But our people need to come to the jail to work, and that means officers need to keep people running. We follow best practices and provide personal safety equipment.”
The women’s correctional facility in Shakopee is also following the lead of the Minnesota Department of Health and the CDC. According to a statement sent to the Valley News, the Department of Corrections pandemic response team has met regularly since the beginning of February to plan for a possible outbreak.
For DOC staff, that plan includes an ongoing conversation with employees about safety and hygiene precautions, developing remote working capacity, contingencies for facility staffing if workers are impacted and developing plans for staff screening.
The DOC said it will educate inmates on how to prevent the virus, identify alternative housing locations to quarantine inmates, develop a plan to ensure continued food delivery and enforce other common-sense illness prevention tactics such as social distancing protocols.
Local business
Vice President of Medical Affairs at St. Francis Medical Center in Shakopee Dr. Monte Johnson said the hospital is doing its best to convey a sense of calm across the community, adding the staff has been planning for a potential outbreak since late January.
The medical center has started screening at-risk patients to determine whether their symptoms could come from COVID-19. That screening includes asking where the patient has traveled.
“Oftentimes we have people coming to us who may have a variety of infections diseases,” Johnson said. “This is just another one of those.”
Medical staff will wear personal protective equipment, Johnson said, if they come into contact with a suspected coronavirus patient.
“It’s not infrequent in a hospital to deal with this,” Johnson said of infectious diseases. “We have a variety of procedures in place that help us manage things like this.”
Canterbury Park said it’s following the protocol most companies are taking under the lead of the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health. Jeff Maday, a Canterbury spokesperson, said the park has always had hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility, but it will add more. As for its staff, the spokesperson said the park is encouraging its employees to stay home if they feel sick.
“Behind the scenes, there’s paid time off and things of that nature we’ll have to be looking at,” Maday said. “If someone is sick and they don’t have PTO, they might feel the pressure to come into work, so we'll have to come up with some solutions for our employees.”
The Amazon Fulfillment Center in Shakopee, which employs more than 2,500 employees, said in a statement its “top priority is protecting people’s health and we are actively supporting employees and contractors on an individual, case-by-case basis.”
Amazon said some of the measures it’s taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include increasing the cleaning at its sites, requiring employees to stay home if they aren’t feeling well, requiring employees to sanitize at the start and end of every shift and conducting video interviews for the majority of its candidate interviews.
Closures considered
Shakopee Public Schools announced Monday afternoon that a parent with students who attend Eagle Creek Elementary School has been exposed to the coronavirus, or COVID-19.
The parent, whose children are also enrolled in the Early Childhood Family Education program one day per week, was in close proximity to an individual who tested positive for the coronavirus, a news release from the district said.
Under guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, the parent is being voluntarily quarantined for 14 days. During the quarantine, the individual will be monitored for symptoms associated with the virus.
If the parent develops a fever, then the children of the parent will need to stay home from school.
"We are in contact with the impacted parent and will continue to monitor the situation," the release said.
The school district announced late last month preparedness measures in case of a local outbreak of the virus, including possible Connected Learning Days.
Additionally, district custodial staff has increased efforts to frequently clean commonly touched surfaces in our schools. And, in an effort to be prepared for a variety of contingencies, the district has additional disinfectant chemical products that will disinfect and kill emerging pathogens.
The city of Shakopee announced tbjs preparedness measures in case of an outbreak, including the possible closure of gathering places like the ice arena and community center.
Reporter Meg Britton-Mehlisch and editors Dan Holtmeyer and Rachel Minske contributed to this report.