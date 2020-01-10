The new year is a great time to make new goals, but often resolutions get a bad rap. Ask someone what their New Year’s resolution is and you’ll probably hear some groans. Here are some pointers for making and keeping your resolutions.
Set your resolution
A healthy balance of planning and spontaneity is important, Kathryn Hernke, a registered dietician and licensed nutritionist at KSH Nutrition said. KSH nutrition sees its patients at Vaida Wellness, a clinic in Wayzata. Planning is a necessary place to start but people can get bogged down. You have to be flexible because it won't be perfect right away, Hernke said.
Consider whether your resolutions are realistic, but also challenging, Dr. Leo Lewis, the founder and owner of Lewis Performance Partners in Eden Prairie said. Don’t expect to lose 20 pounds in two weeks.
“It would be too dramatic and too overwhelming,” he said.
Shoot for something attainable but still challenging, like losing three pounds in two weeks.
Set your resolution on your own time. A new year’s resolution can feel forced. It’s someone else's idea that at the beginning of the year you need to have a resolution, Michelle Stimpson, the owner and life coach behind Life Shine based out of Eden Prairie said.
Take a cue from nature. “Things happen when they’re ready,” Stimpson said. Nature has its own flow for when things should happen. In the fall when leaves are supposed to be coming down, they don't all fall at the same time, she said. On Jan. 1, you just might not be ready to make the change in your life yet, she said.
Tricks along the way
Visualizing the process can be helpful for some people, Chantal Doriott the founder of Mindful Way Coaching said. Doriott is a certified mindfulness and meditation instructor based in Hudson, Wisconsin, but also coaches over the phone and Zoom video.
Visualizing can mean different things for different people. For some, that might mean writing down your goals and accomplishments, Doriott said. Other ideas could be using a habit tracking app where you set out goals, having a fitness watch that shows the progress you’ve made or making a vision board, she said.
You don’t need to do it alone. Finding someone, like a friend or family member to hold you accountable can be helpful, Lewis said. That person can help give you feedback and help you measure your success, he said.
Plan for when you lose your excitement, Anna Polley, the founder and life coach behind Road Map 2 You said. She is based out of Shakopee, but for clients that are out of state or prefer it, she can meet over Facetime or Zoom video. There is a lot of enthusiasm in the beginning of the year, but you need to count on and plan for around the middle of February when the enthusiasm is gone, Polley said.
Be aware of how you talk to yourself and the stories you tell, Stimpson said. “Just think about what you would tell a close friend,” she said. You would never tell a friend that they can’t reach their goals or lose that weight. So, you should be kind and gentle with yourself too, she said.
When the going gets tough
Change is hard and new year's resolutions are usually “based on something we struggle with, so of course sticking with them can be difficult,” Hernke said. Be curious about why your resolution is difficult for you, rather than judgmental. This can help bring about other strategies that might help, she said.
Find a community to reach out to. That might be a book club, a group of friends to have coffee with or maybe a gym. When people are struggling with meeting their fitness goals, reaching out to someone is a way to get help, Liz Pilarski the general manager at Life Time Savage said. The sense of community at the Savage Life Time makes it so that you can approach any team member and they will listen and want to help you, she said.
Try doing it a different way, Polley said. People carry resolutions from year to year. “We try to do the same thing with renewed energy,” she said. Consider how you approached it previously, find what didn’t work, then consider a new way to do it, she said.