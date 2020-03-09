Shakopee School Board members discussed the district’s recently-announced $2.5 million budget shortfall at their meeting March 9. District officials attribute the defecit to a lack of adequate state funding, a decrease in student enrollment and an increase in employee pay and benefits.
Superintendent Mike Redmond said at the school board meeting the state-mandated Special Education and English Learners programming are underfunded and the mandate doesn’t cover the costs, leaving individual districts to foot the rest of the bill. The district pays about $9 million per year from its general fund to cover the cost for these programs.
“If we truly believe in public education, we need to fund it adequately,” Redmond said. “And our state has let us down, and we’re seeing that.”
The district’s budget shortfall is projected to put its unassigned fund balance at about $1 million at the end of next year, which is $7 million lower than the fund balance the district should be operating under, according to the district’s own fund balance policy, which says the district should aim for a general fund balance that hovers between 8 and 12% of the annual budget.
School Board Chair Kristi Peterson said over the last three years, the district has been fiscally responsible and has done everything it can to save money.
“We have been going down the right path,” Peterson said. “But you know that’s going to take a long time. You don’t just save a million dollars overnight.”
Boardmember Paul Christiansen reiterated Peterson’s point.
“With all the colorful phone calls I’ve gotten over the weekend, people expect the fund balance to be higher than it is,” Christiansen said. “But Rome wasn’t built in a day.”
If nothing is done about the projected deficit, the problem will snowball until the fund balance drops below zero in 2022. According to the district’s estimates, by the 2024-2025 school year, the district’s projected unassigned fund balance will be -$26 million, according to information from the Shakopee School Board's planned budget presentation for its March 9 meeting. Even if the district makes $6 million in budget adjustments for the 2021-2022 school year, its projected unassigned fund balance would -$2 million by 2023.
Redmond noted that when districts perform long-term estimates such as these, they often look grim, because the school district is constantly tweaking its budget to accommodate for changes in revenue and expenditures.
Redmond said a budget fix will be made for the 2021-22 school year. By law, school districts can’t have unassigned fund balances in the negative.
At the Jan. 11 school board retreat, the board members discussed how to successfully pass an operating levy increase, which would require a referendum. Operating levy referendums can only fund operating budgets, meaning that money could not go toward facilities maintenance and new buildings.
“Our students and our staff are the most important thing we need to protect,” Peterson said Jan. 11. “And if at all costs we could not do anything else, a levy (makes) the most sense.”
The 2019-2021 teachers' contract, approved by the Shakopee School Board in a unanimous vote Jan. 6, includes a 1% pay raise and 10% increase in health insurance contributions for teachers during the 2019-2020 school year, and a 3.25% pay raise and 8% increase in insurance contributions the following year. That means the starting salary for a new teacher in Shakopee will go from $39,834 during the 2019-2020 school year to $41,129 for the 2020-2021 school year. Those salaries are a couple years behind the surrounding districts’ settlement contracts.
In January, the school board voted to direct administration to continue preparing for a possible operating levy come November, to take effect for the 2021-2022 school year.
On March 23 and April 13, the school board will look into levy options and budget adjustments, and on April 27, the 2020-2021 draft budget will be reviewed. The final budget adjustment decisions will be made June 22.