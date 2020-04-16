As the grass gets greener, homeowners are cleaning, adding fresh coats of paint to their walls and upgrading appliances. But springtime is also a prime season for homeowners to make their homes greener by implementing simple pieces of technology that will save them money in the long run.
There are hundreds of ways energy companies and government agencies can offer incentives to homeowners to conserve energy. If you’ll already be doing work to your home this spring, here are some simple, practical ways you can implement energy savings that won’t break the bank or ask you to change your lifestyle. Some of these solutions can be subsidized or funded through grants, depending on your utility provider. Check with your provider to see if any of these solutions can be partially or fully funded.
Get a home energy audit
Alisa Reckinger with Hennepin County Environment and Energy said homeowners interested in going greener should get a home energy audit first, to see what they might qualify for and where they can take advantage of renewable or more efficient energy resources.
“The Center for Energy and Environment can do an audit of your home and assess if you have any leaks in your house that would be a priority to fix, and make other efficiency priorities for you,” Reckinger said. “Often this is coordinated through your utility.”
After the CEE performs the energy audit, it offers a complimentary energy adviser, who will discuss a personalized Energy Fitness Plan, and give the homeowner a set of goals that are within the user’s budget. CEE connects the user to the best rebates, lenders and contractors.
The energy adviser can also help homeowners find solutions for high energy bills, ice dams, or cold spots, according to the CEE website.
Reckinger said the price of a home energy audit is around $80, but depending on where you live, the price could be cheaper.
Feed flowers
The Recycling Association of Minnesota offers low-cost rain barrels and compost bins every spring. To find out where the nearest rain barrel and compost bin sales are, check out recycleminnesota.org/work/compost-bins-rain-barrels.
Rain barrels allow residents to direct gutter water into a barrel, which can then be used to water yards and gardens. Compost bins are meant to handle most forms of waste, and can then be recycled to provide nutrients to your flower garden.
Reduced burden
Another way to cut down on overall energy costs and reduce your carbon footprint is to install an air source heat pump, which works more efficiently than most heating sources. This is a good option for residents who currently use electric or propane for their heating and cooling system, according to the CEE.
In homes that use propane for heat, installing a cold-climate heat pump would save a homeowner 30 percent in heating costs. In homes that use electric baseboards for heating, a cold-climate heat pump can reduce electricity use by about 53%, according to the CEE.
If your home is heated with natural gas, the CEE says it would not be cost-efficient to replace a furnace with an air-source heat pump, since natural gas prices are relatively low. But Reckinger said there’s no way to put a price tag on being environmentally friendly.
“I think it’s really important, so if it is a higher cost I think it’s worth it.”
Total installation cost of an air source heat pump can vary from $3,000 to $11,000 depending on the system your home needs, according to the CEE. But 18-year savings can range from $6,000 to $11,000.
Smart thermostats
If you’re not in the position to change your heating and cooling source entirely, the CEE recommends installing a smart thermostat.
“A smart thermostat is far and away the easiest and most effective option to achieve maximum energy savings,” it stated.
The smart thermostats learn when residents come and go, and will lower and raise the temperature accordingly. They connect to smart phones, so residents can change the thermostat settings from wherever they are.
The CEE recommends checking with your electric or gas providers to see if they offer rebates for smart thermostats.
Recycle your junk
Reckinger said another way to manage your carbon footprint is during home renovation projects. About 85% of materials in a typical demolition project, she said, can be salvaged and kept out of landfills. Right now, only about 30% of building materials are recycled.
Hennepin County provides resources and incentives to homeowners who are deconstructing rather than demolishing. Deconstruction, according to the county’s environmental sector, involves carefully dismantling buildings to save materials for reuse. Materials that are commonly salvaged are old growth lumber, doors, flooring, cabinets and fixtures.