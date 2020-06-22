In a meeting held Tuesday, June 16, the Shakopee City Council took on a number of topics. Here are three takeaways:
1. Council approves design contract for Quarry Lake Park
Shakopee City Council approved a $29,000 design services contract for improvements planned for Quarry Lake Park in accordance with the 2040 Parks and Recreation Master Plan.
The park improvements will include a new mountain bike course, a picnic area with a shelter, a play area and improvements to the water ski club area, which is used by the Shockwaves ski team. The plans outlined by the parks master plan also mention an obstacle course and easier access to a sand beach and kayak and canoe launch.
The mountain bike trail will weave through a neighboring property owned by Xcel Energy, creating more than four miles of trail.
Staff will begin community engagement work in July and August. The park’s concept plan will be complete in early fall and presented back to the City Council at that time.
2. Council approves new neighborhood park
Shakopee City Council approved a concept plan for Stagecoach Park, which will be a passive, open space with natural and paved trails, a turf lawn area for yard games and picnic table located at 1700 Stagecoach Road in Eastern Shakopee.
The park property was donated by the area’s developer to preserve the large oak savanna on the parcel of land. Construction of the new park could begin later this summer.
The park will cost the city $100,000, which will come from the Park Development Fund.
3. Proposed affordable housing building applies for Met Council grant
The city council approved a $1.5 million grant application from the developer of a 61-unit affordable housing facility proposed to be constructed between Marcus Theatre and Home Depot. If approved, the grant money would be funneled to the city from the Metropolitan Council and managed by the city.
The grant money would be used for a plaza area along Crossings Blvd. that would have public seating, bike racks, a bike repair station and a shaded structure for gathering, a green roof to increase the site's sustainability, a center median along Crossings Boulevard and additional sidewalk connectivity around the site. The city would manage the grant funds, but the money would come from Met Council.
The proposed affordable housing project would set aside six units for veterans experiencing long-term homelessness, according to the city memo.