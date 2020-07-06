Highway 169 will continue to see traffic impacts throughout the summer, as work nears completion on the Highway 169/41 interchange in Louisville and Jackson townships, about 10 miles north of Jordan.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation expects Highway 169 will be reduced, through mid-August, to head-to-head traffic on the same side of the road between 133rd Street and County Road 69. Northbound Highway 169 traffic splits near 133rd Street to route motorists around the construction area.
If northbound drivers want to access Highway 41 to Chaska, they need to stay left at the split. To access County Highway 78, or to continue northbound on Highway 169, stay right.
From Chaska, Highway 41 to northbound Highway 169 will be reduced to a single lane of traffic. There is no crossing between Highway 41 and County Road 78 (directly across Highway 169) at the intersection.
It's part of the $43.7 million Highway 169 and 41 Interchange Project, where work is underway to construct an interchange at the intersection of U.S. Highway 169, State Highway 41 and County Road 78.
The $43.7 million project started in September 2018 and is expected to wrap up this year, resulting in a diverging diamond interchange — the same design as the interchange near Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport Terminal 2 at Interstate 494 and 34th Avenue South.
The project also included the overpass and acceleration lanes at County Road 14 and extension of frontage roads on the east side of Highway 169.
The project is funded in part by the Scott County Transportation Sales Tax.