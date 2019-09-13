A 22-year-old Hinkley man was charged in Scott County District Court this week in connection to shooting that occurred on Harrison Street in Shakopee Sept. 10.
Cisco Kane Hill was charged with two counts of assault, possession of a firearm after being charged with a violent crime as a juvenile and third-degree drug possession.
The alleged shooting occurred around 3:20 p.m. at 321 Harrison Street in Shakopee. During the incident, someone was shot in the neck. The shooting was drug related, according to court records and the victim is in stable condition.
According to a criminal complaint:
A witness told officers when he arrived home at his apartment building and he observed the victim and another male standing behind a parked truck, saying angrily to each other, “I don’t know where the guy is," according to the criminal complaint. When the witness came back outside a few moments later to check his mail, he allegedly saw Hill walk out of the apartment building toward the males standing near the parked truck. When the witness was walking back up the stairs towards his apartment, he heard three to four gunshots.
After the shooting, the witness told investigators he saw Hill run through the parking lot toward a picnic table with a handgun in his hand, which he dropped in the parking lot. The witness picked up the gun, which was reportedly covered in blood, with his pinky finger and carried it into the apartment building, where officers later retrieved it. The witness then called 911. When he walked back outside, he saw one man holding Hill to the ground and “beating him pretty bad," the criminal complaint said.
The witness told investigators another man intervened, allowing Hill to run into the apartment building, where he reportedly started yelling at residents. About 15 people “ran out of the apartment as fast as they could,” the complaint said. At that time, officers arrived on the scene.
According to the complaint, officers found the victim at a picnic table, applying pressure to a wound on his neck. After the victim had been taken away in an ambulance by paramedics, officers and witnesses allegedly saw Hill run out of the adjacent apartment building, where he occasionally resides, and into the passenger seat of a red Ford Focus. As the driver of the car started to leave, officers ordered Hill and the driver to get out of the car, holding them at gunpoint.
The handgun allegedly used in the attack was a semi-automatic .25 caliber gun. Hill told investigators the shooting was a result of a scuffle over methamphetamine and that one of the men punched him in the face before he took out his handgun and fired three shots from his hip.
The victim was transported directly to St. Francis Hospital, and then air-lifted to Hennepin County Medical Surgery. Medical staff later told officers the bullet wound in his neck appeared to travel through the victim’s lung, which broke a rib. Another bullet was removed from the victim’s right knee. According to the criminal complaint, the victim was in stable condition following the surgery.
Hill has two prior convictions for first-degree burglary, which means he was ineligible to possess a firearm.