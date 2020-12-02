The historic St. Mark’s Catholic School building behind St. Mark’s Catholic Church in downtown Shakopee was torn down Dec. 2.
St. Mark’s Catholic School was built in 1943. The original school, built in 1883, was partially torn down and what remained was remodeled and housed the convent.
St. Mark’s, the church that towers over the Scott County Courthouse in downtown Shakopee, has existed for more than 160 years. The church belongs to the Parish of Saints Joachim and Anne.
The old school building adjacent to the church has been sitting vacant ever since 2003, when it merged with Shakopee Area Catholic School. Since then, the church has found different uses for the building throughout the years, Parish Business Administrator Julie Bennet said. Over the last couple years, the building had too many deficiencies that created a liability for the parish.
“Next steps as a parish will be to discuss the needs,” Bennett said.