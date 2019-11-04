The Shakopee Fire Department responded to a residential house fire on Oaklawn Drive in Louisville Township Nov. 3 around 3:48 p.m.
The garage of the single-family home was fully engulfed in flames, with the fire spreading to the main structure. Firefighters were able to completely extinguish the fire, but damage to the home was substantial, according to the Scott County Sheriff's Office. Everyone inside the home was able to evacuate without injury.
Shakopee was assisted by the Chaska Fire Department, Mdewakanton Public Safety, Prior Lake Fire Department and the Savage Fire Department.
“We are thankful that all of the occupants were able to evacuate the home and there were no injuries to the residents or first responders," Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said. “Our thoughts are with the family as they recover from the damage to their home.”
The exact cause of the fire is under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s office and the State Fire Marshal's Office, but no foul play is suspected.