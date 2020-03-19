Robert Paul Gregory, a 45, of North Aurora, Illinois, was charged in Scott County District Court March 12 with second-degree assault and terroristic threats for allegedly stabbing someone at Shakopee Best Western, 511 Marschall Road, on March 10.
According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the hotel at 11:44 p.m. on the report of people fighting with knives in a hotel room. Officers found Gregory’s victim restraining Gregory on the ground, with his legs around Gregory’s neck.
After taking control of both parties, officers observed a stab wound to the victim’s chest. The victim later received four stitches and recovered.
On the way to the hospital, the victim stated both he and Gregory had been drinking when Gregory got upset for “no reason,” pulled a knife out of his pocket and held it above his head. Gregory then said he was going to “take the victim out,” before stabbing the victim in the chest. The victim grabbed Gregory and put him in a wrestling hold, and started yelling for help, according to the complaint.
Gregory did not wish to speak to officers about the stabbing.
The maximum sentence for Gregory’s most severe charge is 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.