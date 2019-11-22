When Eric Gentry started working at Community Action Partnership for Scott, Carver and Dakota Counties in 2011, there was just one person who answered rent assistance phone calls each day. The clerk managed the requests using a makeshift Excel spreadsheet.
Now, around 30 calls flood through the lines each day, and the staff is usually only able to handle 10 to 15 of them. And instead of employing one full-time staff member dedicated to homelessness and affordable housing, there are now three.
Sarazin Flats, Shakopee’s newest affordable housing option, has more than 1,000 people on its waiting list who want to move into the remaining 48 units opening in March. Property Manager Latoya Higgins said the property accepts residents based on a first-come, first-served basis, as long as the prospective residents meet the income requirements for the residence.
The long waiting list isn’t unique to Sarazin Flats, however. Julie Siegert, the housing director for the Scott County Community Development Authority, said the county owns 660 affordable rental units. Every two to three years, when applications open up for residents to get in those units, there are usually around 500 households on the list.
Since the 2007 recession, many residents in the county sold or lost their homes and moved into apartments, where they could afford nicer facilities and pay less in rent than mortgage, Gentry said. But now, rent has risen disproportionately to the rate at which income is rising, and waiting lists for affordable housing units are climbing at a similarly disproportionate rate.
Affordable vs. affordability
Affordable housing is typically defined as housing that is equal to or less than 30% of the median area income.
In Scott County, the median household income is about $93,000, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data from 2017. That means, according to the 30% rule, "affordable" housing costs about $2,300 per month for the average household. The median rent price in Scott County is $1,130, according to the latest data.
In greater Minnesota, median household income is about $57,000, and the median rent costs $982 per month.
According to Scott County, 30% of renters in the area are cost-burdened, meaning they pay 30% or more of their income on housing. And 16% of renters pay 50% or more of their income on housing.
In Shakopee, the median household income is around $84,000, according to the most recent statistics, and the median rent price is $1,200.
Residents who qualify to live in Sarazin Flats in Shakopee pay between $900 and $1,200 each month.
Housing experts say even this option, which is deemed “affordable,” does not meet the definition of affordability for many families — especially families living off one person's income.
If an individual is bringing in $30,000 each year, he or she can only afford $750 monthly toward an apartment, based on the conventional definition of “affordable housing.” But those options do not exist in Scott County without assistance.
Gentry said the CAP Agency, which is specific to rent assistance, is spread too thin to assist everyone who might be cost-burdened. They are able to help if someone is about to be evicted, he said, and they can offer resources for people wanting advice on how to prevent eviction. But the lists are too long to financially assist everyone who walks through the door.
“Residents need to be at risk of losing their housing,” Gentry said of the people the CAP Agency chooses to help. “We work with the Minnesota Prevention Assessment tool to screen for barriers. The higher the score, the greater at risk a resident is. There’s a certain score range we can assist with… if it’s too low, they should be able to manage on their own.”
Landlord's market
The lack of landlords willing to offer affordable housing is the same as the reason so many residents desperately need to get into affordable housing: the competition is so high. And the problem isn’t unique to Scott County, or even to Minnesota. In order for a developer to earn tax credits to open an affordable housing building, they must submit an application to the state. Very few of those applications are approved, meaning the denied developers would not have any financial incentive to make their housing complex “affordable.”
Gentry said Scott County is also a particularly expensive place to develop because of water connection, sewer and land prices.
“The cost of building anything here is expensive,” Gentry said. “There are a lot of local fees involved.”
According to a Scott County housing study in which the county surveyed 3,087 rental units, 76% of the units studied were “market rate.”
Of Scott County’s market-rate units identified in the study, 1,333 units — or 59% — were from Shakopee.
The survey also found that 25% of the units studied in Scott County were income-restricted, meaning they catered to moderate, low and extremely-low income households.
But since the vacancy rate in Scott County is less than 3%, landlords are able to charge more than most people can afford for rent, Suzanne Misel, housing case manager at the CAP Agency, said. That’s because, in Scott County, most of the housing still consists of single-family homes.
“And with housing, you also need transportation,” Misel said. “So that’s a challenge too.”
Misel said many people who need affordable housing also need transportation from their home to work, since many families only own one car.
To help mitigate those costs, the CAP Agency hands out vouchers to help families pay for utilities, rent or a security deposit, and the CDA provides affordable housing units for residents fortunate enough to be placed. Those units are restricted to households who make a fraction of the median area income.
The housing specialists also said although transportation in Shakopee seems to be better than surrounding communities, the choices of affordable housing are not as preferable.
“It’s choosing between a property that has a secure door or not,” Misel said. “Landlords usually aren’t in this for altruistic reasons.”
But there is some progress. In Shakopee, a restricted housing complex with 60 units called The Willows broke ground this fall and will be ready by next year. And an application for a 59-unit affordable housing complex was recommended for approval Nov. 21 at a Minnesota Housing meeting.
"We have such a finite amount of resources, and it’s tough," Gentry said. "As the population increases, I’ve seen the need for more and more community support grow."