In-person absentee voting is available at Shakopee City Hall ahead of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Voters may vote in-person from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Friday Oct. 30. There will be special voting hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Satuday, Oct. 31 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2. 

The following seats will be on the ballot:

  • U.S. President
  • U.S. Senator
  • U.S. House of Representatives
  • State House of Representatives
  • State Senate
  • Shakopee City Council (two seats)
  • Shakopee School Board (three seats)

Also on the ballot this year is a question regarding the future of the Shakopee Public Utilities Commission. The ballot question will read: "Shall the Shakopee Public Utilities Commission be abolished?"

