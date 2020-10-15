In-person absentee voting is available at Shakopee City Hall, 485 Gorman St., ahead of Election Day on Nov. 3.
Voters may vote in-person from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Friday Oct. 30. There will be special voting hours from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Satuday, Oct. 31 and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.
The following seats will be on the ballot:
- U.S. President
- U.S. Senator
- U.S. House of Representatives
- State House of Representatives
- State Senate
- Shakopee City Council (two seats)
- Shakopee School Board (three seats)
Also on the ballot this year is a question regarding the future of the Shakopee Public Utilities Commission. The ballot question will read: "Shall the Shakopee Public Utilities Commission be abolished?"