The news never sleeps in Shakopee, and 2019 was no exception. Shakopee found itself in national spotlight a few times this year, mostly because of protests at the local Amazon fulfillment center that created ripples across the country, a random flu outbreak at West Middle School that made it onto the national news cycle and prison reformers who occasionally pointed to the women’s prison in town as part of a larger conversation about correctional facilities.
There was also the splash pad debacle, prison sentences for a couple notable cases and new businesses sprouting up throughout town.
Most of our top read articles (all based on total online pageviews) from 2019 were hyper-local news stories. And all of them meant something to Shakopee residents and their families.
Here’s the year in review:
U.S. Attorney Erica H. MacDonald announced in May the sentencing of 26-year-old Miles Denzel Raymond Lewis, of Shakopee, to 248 months in prison for distribution of methamphetamine and illegal possession of three firearms. Lewis pleaded guilty Dec. 13, 2018 and was sentenced before Judge Nancy Brasel in U.S. District Court in St. Paul.
Law enforcement recovered approximately 2,238 grams of methamphetamine, 338 grams of cocaine, 1,564 grams of marijuana, three firearms, two digital scales, a money counting machine, numerous rounds of ammunition, and $88,221 in cash in Lewis’ Shakopee residence.
Contrary to some rumors that circulated on social media, the Perkins in Shakopee did not close in June because Native American burial sites had been identified in the area. The second part is true — since the 1980s, burial sites have been identified in the area of Perkins, Dangerfield's and Taco Loco, among other businesses along First Avenue in Shakopee, but the restaurant lease was up and the owner of Perkins decided not to renew it.
The Perkins location closed at 3 p.m. June 23. The building still stands vacant, with a hollow green sign that used to mark the 24/7 breakfast food hub.
At least 10 vehicles were in the shop for repairs after their owners reported buying gasoline at a Holiday gas station in Shakopee.
Kevin Hoppe, service manager at Apple Ford Shakopee, said in March he saw at least 10 vehicles with the issue. When water gets in the gas tank, the engine will struggle to run and eventually the car won’t start.
A spokesperson for Holiday issued a statement via email saying: "The Holiday station in Shakopee, MN, had an isolated issue of water in a single fuel tank on March 11 for a very limited time period. This issue resulted from flooding at the station, and Holiday is actively working with the small number of affected customers."
A majority of employees working the night shift in the stow department (where items are placed into inventory) walked off the job for three hours in March, according to the Awood Center, an advocacy center for East African workers’ rights. However, an Amazon spokeswoman indicated it was fewer than 15 employees, less than half the department's night shift staff.
The protesting employees published a photo on Facebook of them holding a sign saying "We are humans, not robots."
A few months later, on July 15, dozens of protesters chanted amid scorching temperatures hovering around 100 degrees. This protest caught the attention of national media outlets, with several out-of-state reporters who flew to Shakopee to cover the walkoff. Although there were more than 100 people who protested that day, Amazon said most of the protesters were not employed by Amazon and said only 15 walked off the job.
For more than a decade, city officials and 71-year-old property owner Gerald Schmitz have been at odds. Schmitz’s property located off Marschall Road has received dozens of citations in connection with more than 100 deteriorating cars in addition to many piles of other objects in his yard. The city has tried every legal option at its disposal to get Schmitz to clean up the area. Schmitz’ property is riddled with so much junk neighbors and residents worry the residue from deteriorating vehicles will leak into the water table below, contaminating the groundwater.
Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate called the level of debris and refuse on the property “mind boggling.”
Shakopee took Schmitz to court for a second time in 2019. Schmitz will appear before a jury in February 2020.
A 50-year-old Lakeville man was charged with a felony sex crime for allegedly having sexual contact with an inmate in the women’s prison in Shakopee that began while he was working as a corrections officer in the prison.
According to the charging documents, Shakopee police were notified on Jan. 9 of alleged criminal sexual conduct at the women’s prison by a state corrections department special investigator. The report said a corrections employee had sexual contact with a prisoner and the two went on to have a sexual relationship after the inmate was released.
Jeffrey Clair Anderson had been a correctional officer there since 2012 and was disciplined in March 2015 and September 2017, according to personnel records. He had been employed by the state corrections department since 2005, resigned from a position in 2010 and was reinstated in 2012.
A mother and daughter from Chaska were left in critical condition following what police believed was an alcohol-involved crash in Jackson Township in June.
Tracie Ann Peterson, 49, and Hanna Joy Peterson, 18, both suffered life-threatening injuries, according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. Tracie was the driver and Hanna the passenger of a Nissan Altima that was hit as the car made a turn from eastbound Highway 41 to northbound Highway 169.
The other car involved, a Honda Accord, was driven by 25-year-old Shakopee man Mohamed Adbirahman Abdilahi. The report indicates Abdilahi had alcohol in his system at the time of the accident. He sustained non-life threatening injuries. Abdilahi pleaded guilty in December to two counts of criminal vehicular operation in Scott County District Court.
The Shakopee Valley News was unable to reach Tracie or Hanna for comment in December, but the women were reportedly no longer in critical condition.
J. Patrick Michael Rowley, 31, a level three predatory offender, relocated to the 1200 block of Sage Lane in Shakopee on May 28.
Rowley was convicted of engaging in sexual conduct with multiple female children and one male child. Conduct has included indecent exposure, sexual touching of himself, and video-recording a victim under a public bathroom stall.
"This is a serious matter, and the Shakopee Police Department is committed to ensuring the public has as much information as possible," the department said in a press release. "We understand this is not news anyone wants to hear, ourselves included. However, these offenders have served the sentence imposed by the court and communities cannot direct where an offender may reside or how he travels through a community."
May 9 was the last day of work for 150 employees in the MyPillow production department in Shakopee.
The company launched a new online store for inventors and “due to this new direction,” changed production at MyPillow’s Shakopee location in May, causing 150 employees to lose their jobs. The employees were informed of other job opportunities outside of the company.
Two years ago, the company laid off 140 Shakopee employees out of 1,600 employees when production overran sales just months after hiring 500 workers. At the time, Lindell blamed “bad press” for having a role in the layoffs.
Laurie Ann Gregor, a 55-year-old former Shakopee daycare provider, was found guilty July 25 in Scott County District Court of first-degree assault, malicious punishment of a child and malicious punishment of a child under the age of 4. The decision marked the end of an emotional three-week trial.
Prosecutors claimed Gregor inflicted life-threatening injuries on a 6-month-old baby in September 2017 at her home daycare, where she was over her licensed limit on children. The child was diagnosed with a fractured skull, bruised legs, brain bleeding and retinal hemorrhaging. The defense claimed the child fell from a counter top and hit his head, and when Gregor noticed he was unconscious, she said she shook him.
In October, Gregor was sentenced to 15 years in prison with the opportunity to serve five years on supervised probation for good behavior. She’ll also have to pay $39,000 in restitution.
The child’s parents, Crystal and Brendan McNally, addressed the overflowing courtroom before the sentencing.
“Shame on us for thinking that people were like us; that people wouldn’t hurt our children,” Crystal McNally said. “(Gregor) made a lot of choices that morning, and not one of them was about my child… not one of them has been rooted in remorse. And not one of them has shown any ounce of compassion towards our family. Words are just words. Choices and actions are so much more.”