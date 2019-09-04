Updated at 12:39 p.m. Wednesday.
Local law enforcement worked to remove a capsized boat from the Minnesota River near the Highway 101 bridge in Shakopee Wednesday morning.
Investigators believe that no one was aboard the boat when it capsized and there are no apparent injuries reported from the incident, according to a news release from the city of Shakopee. The fire department is no longer searching the river for potential victims, although first responders are still investigating the scene to determine why the boat was capsized.
The sheriff's office, along with officers from the Shakopee Police Department, was called to the scene at 8:57 a.m. Wednesday morning after someone four-wheeling nearby noticed the capsized boat and alerted law enforcement, Capt. of Operations for the Scott County Sheriff's Office Jeff Swedin said.
The boat was found 20-30 yards from the shoreline, largely submerged, with only the nose exposed from the water. First responders worked to remove it from the water Wednesday morning.
Law enforcement hoped to learn who the owner may be once the boat is removed from the water and they're able to view registration information.
"After removing the boat from the water, it appears that numerous holes had been drilled into the bottom and sides of the boat and it may have been intentionally discarded in the river," a news release from the Scott County Sheriff's Office said.
The incident is separate from another incident of a boat found unoccupied on the Minnesota River near Belle Plaine on Sept. 2.
The Shakopee Fire Department, Shakopee Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff's Office responded.
This is a developing story.