Shakopee Public Schools recently released a list of events that will be canceled this month among COVID-19 concerns. According to that email, the following student activities will be canceled:
Friday, March 13:
- A kindergarten music event during the school day at Jackson Elementary
- A science and art fair at Eagle Creek Elementary
- Fourth grade music performance at Eagle Creek Elementary
- PTO Family Fun Night at Red Oak Elementary
- All Industry Tours involving high school students and staff
Saturday, March 14:
- Blacklight Dance at Shakopee High School
Monday, March 16:
- Seventh grade band concert
The High School band concert scheduled for this evening (Thursday, March 12) will go on as scheduled.
Stepping Stones conferences scheduled for the evening of March 12, and regular before and after school activities, will continue as scheduled. The high wchool boys’ basketball game scheduled for March 13 will be played without spectators, according to the email.
Community education activities that use school facilities, not including weekday after school youth enrichment programs, will be canceled for the weekend.
The district will reassess on Monday, March 16 as far as what it will look like moving forward. According to an earlier statement from the district, school officials will make decisions based on recommendations made by the Minnesota Department of Health. It has a plan for isolation spaces for students who may fall ill during the school day and has purchased extra cleaning equipment.
“Possible responses to a serious situation include temporary closures of a building, or buildings, in the district,” the district statement said.
Unless there is an outbreak within the district, public schools in Minnesota have been directed to remain open.
“The reason for this is that it is very unclear if taking unilateral action would actually slow the spread of a pandemic,” the district said. “The concern is that it might actually increase the rate of transmission as students would possibly be more often in close contact with different and more vulnerable populations that may be needed for child care and the like.”