A 53-year-old Jackson Township man was charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Scott County District Court after he allegedly pointed a gun at his neighbors at their residence in Jackson Township Feb. 8.
According to the complaint, the defendant, Christopher Wayne Cotner, walked to his neighbor's house two doors down and told the reporting party’s husband, “You don’t live here, get out of here.” Cotner then pointed a pistol at the victim and appeared to be filming the interaction on his phone, the complaint said.
According to the complaint, Cotner’s adult daughter came outside to tell her father to put the gun away and called him "crazy."
Cotner then put the pistol away, apologized and went back into his house, according to the complaint. Later, officers recovered a pistol from Cotner’s residence that matched the description provided by the witnesses. The gun was not loaded, according to the complaint.
Cotner’s daughter told officers her father was intoxicated at the time of the incident.
Maximum sentencing for Cotner’s charge is seven years in prison, a $14,000 fine or both.