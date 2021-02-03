Shakopee Public Works
Buy Now
File photo

Job seekers are invited to the city of Shakopee Job Fair on Feb. 10.

This event will give applicants a chance to meet hiring managers and learn more about summer job opportunities offered by the city. The fair will be held from 3:15-6 p.m. at the Shakopee Community Center, 1255 Fuller St. S.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, attendees will be required to register for a 45-minute time slot. Time slots will be from 3:15 to 4 p.m., 4:15 to 5 p.m., and 5:15 to 6 p.m. Registration is available at www.ShakopeeMN.gov/jobfair.

Summer opportunities include positions with Shakopee Parks and Recreation, Shakopee Public Works and SandVenture Aquatic Park. Attendees should bring several copies of their resumes to share with hiring managers.

Tags

Events