Job seekers are invited to the city of Shakopee Job Fair on Feb. 10.
This event will give applicants a chance to meet hiring managers and learn more about summer job opportunities offered by the city. The fair will be held from 3:15-6 p.m. at the Shakopee Community Center, 1255 Fuller St. S.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, attendees will be required to register for a 45-minute time slot. Time slots will be from 3:15 to 4 p.m., 4:15 to 5 p.m., and 5:15 to 6 p.m. Registration is available at www.ShakopeeMN.gov/jobfair.
Summer opportunities include positions with Shakopee Parks and Recreation, Shakopee Public Works and SandVenture Aquatic Park. Attendees should bring several copies of their resumes to share with hiring managers.