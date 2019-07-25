A jury consisting of six men and six women found 55-year-old Shakopee day care provider Laurie Ann Gregor, guilty Thursday, July 25 in Scott County District Court of first-degree assault, malicious punishment of a child and malicious punishment of a child under the age of 4.
The decision marks the end of an emotional three-week trial.
Despite Scott County Judge Christian Wilton’s order for audience members to refrain from emotion, sniffles and stifled sobs could be heard from both sides of the courtroom, which was so packed there were people standing against the wall when the verdict was read. Jury members grabbed tissues to wipe tears from their eyes. Brendan and Crystal McNally, the child’s parents, embraced as they tried to stifle audible sobs.
Prosecutors claimed Gregor inflicted life-threatening injuries on a 6-month-old baby in September 2017 at her home daycare, where she was over her licensed limit on children. The child was diagnosed with a fractured skull, bruised legs, brain bleeding and retinal hemorrhaging. The defense claimed the child fell from a counter top and hit his head, and when Gregor noticed he was unconscious, she said she shook him.
Sentencing is set for 1 p.m. Oct. 30. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 35 years in prison and a $60,000 fine.
Gregor was taken into custody without bail immediately after the jury was dismissed.
Prosecution and defense attorneys could not be immediately reached for comment.