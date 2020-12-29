Anyone who has lived in Shakopee knows their city is growing by the day. And even though 2020 was the year of exceptions, this year, many major developments are still pressing on with plans to build in Shakopee. Here are some developments to keep an eye out for in 2021.
Canterbury Commons
The Canterbury Commons development will continue to get bigger and busier in 2021 with the addition of new headquarter space for Greystone Construction.
Greystone, a construction company based in Shakopee since 1987, will move its current headquarters off Marschall Road to a planned 26,000-square-foot office building, which is expected to break ground this fall.
Pulte Homes and Lifestyle Communities also plan to construct 108 townhome units and an age-restricted, 56-unit senior housing co-op building on the property. And the acreage surrounding the office building would feature six more buildings constructed by Greystone: three one-story restaurants, a four-story hotel, a 132-unit senior apartment building and a 10,000-square-foot proposed day care building.
After the Greystone office building is completed, the senior housing development is next in line, set to break ground in the spring of 2021. But the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for Greystone and Canterbury Park to predict when the other buildings will be set for construction.
Due to the increase in traffic likely to occur near Canterbury Commons, Scott County is planning a major reconstruction of Canterbury Road, or County Road 83, for next year. Unbridled Avenue, a new public road that provides a new entrance to Canterbury Park, is now open to the public.
New VA clinic, more apartments
A new Veterans Affairs clinic on the northeast corner of Marystown Road and 17th Avenue should reach completion in 2021.
The same parcel will also be developed into a 138-unit apartment building and a 16,000-square-foot medical office building.
The medical office building and apartment building will be completed shortly after the VA clinic is complete, with a final project completion slated for the summer of 2022, according to the city.
Southwest Metro Intermediate School District
Southwest Metro Intermediate School District will soon be applying for a building permit application to remodel the Q Logic Building at 4601 Dean Lakes Blvd., according to the City of Shakopee. Currently, the district operates out of 792 Canterbury Road South in Shakopee.
The DECO
Enclave Development is constructing The DECO, an 89-unit building at the former city hall site in downtown Shakopee at 129 Holmes St. S. In addition to the market-rate apartments, there will be two levels of parking (one underground, one street level) and retail and restaurant space along Holmes Street.
The building is slated to open in March of 2021.
In 2018, the Shakopee City Council approved the creation of a Tax Increment Financing district for the site. TIF funding was used for the excavation and removal of the former city hall foundation, utility relocation and reconstruction of the adjacent alley and sidewalk infrastructure. The goal is that the city will then recover these costs through the lifetime of the TIF.
West Shakopee Gateway
A 131,000-square-foot manufacturing facility that will house Cherne Manufacturing’s new headquarters, located between Vierling Drive and Johnson Memorial Drive, will be completed by March 2021.
The construction of the center, built by the OPUS Group, comes after the Shakopee City Council approved a property tax abatement to incentivize Cherne to relocate its offices and warehouse space from Minneapolis to Shakopee, bringing about 50 new jobs to the area.
The site is located between Vierling Drive and Johnson Memorial Drive and was previously owned by the Economic Development Authority.
Cherne Industries is a world leader in pipe plug manufacturing. The contract for private development will provide Cherne a city tax abatement for nine years, at a value that would be capped at about $460,000.
Under the abatement conditions, Cherne would be required to create an additional 50 jobs at its Shakopee facility throughout the next five years, as well as preserve its existing 115 full-time equivalent jobs. The average hourly pay for Cherne employees is in the ballpark of $20 per hour, excluding executive payments and benefits.
Windermere
Changes will take place in the ever-expanding Windermere development in 2021. A 126-home expansion and “greenway” space will loop through the area by the end of the year.
The preliminary plat and planned unit development was approved by the city council Dec. 15, 2020 for the 53-acre property, which is located just north of Astoria Drive and west of Attenborough Street and is part of the fourth phase of the Windermere development.
The green space will wind through the property and be accessible to the neighborhood residents as well as the broader community and feature play areas such as climbing structures and musical instruments.
“This proposal has landscaping that we haven’t seen before,” commission chair Kent Robbins said at a Dec. 3 planning commission meeting. “I’d love to live here. The walking you could do here… I think it would be quite a living experience.”
According to developer D.R. Horton, the goal is to deliver more affordable single-family homes on the smaller lots, with new construction homes priced below $400,000. Homes on the larger lots will be priced in the mid-to-upper $400,000s.
The plan is to finish the construction of the 126 homes and green space by the end of 2021.
Hentges industrial park
A 63-acre lot off Cretex Avenue may become an industrial development in the next few years. The project, proposed by Hentges Development, could bring the addition of of three industrial buildings to Shakopee.
The project is still in its beginning stages, but an environmental assessment workshop has been submitted for review by the city council, and it lays out plans for a 505,000-square-foot industrial building, as well as 175,000- and 75,000-square-foot industrial buildings. It also includes plans for a new roadway called Hentges Way, which would be extended from Stagecoach Road via a roundabout.
Riverfront Bluff
Construction started in 2020 for the Riverfront Bluff Development in western Shakopee: a five-story, 170-unit market-rate apartment building with a restaurant and retail space along First Avenue and the Minnesota River.
The apartment building, which will be called Shakopee Flats, is expected to open in the spring of 2022 and will have studio, one-bed, and two-bed rentals available.
Greystone Construction, a local contractor based in Shakopee, broke ground on the building in December 2020.
The apartment complex, which is targeted toward young professionals and empty-nesters, has been in the works since the summer of 2018, when the city council also passed a resolution approving a Tax Increment Financing plan for the River Bluff Development project.
The development process has stalled due to the discovery of a chunk of bedrock and a substantial trash pit under the lot. New water, gas and power lines were also required for the development.
Summerland Place
The Shakopee City Council approved Summergate Development’s planned unit development for 611 new residential units to be constructed in what will be called Summerland Place. The project, when completed, will be a mixed-use development that would be located just west of the Killarney Hills neighborhood, south of U.S. Highway 169 and north of 17th Avenue.
The development will include 71 villa homes, 126 single-family homes, 114 townhome units and 300 apartment units on 117 total acres.
The villas will be priced between $380,000 and $500,000, and the single-family homes will cost between $425,000 and $500,000.
Plans were revised since it was last reviewed by the city council in May. Based on comments received from neighbors, city and county staff, Summergate made changes like road connections to help mitigate traffic and changes to the townhouse designs.
The project will be completed in the next two years, according to the developer at the planning commission meeting.
61-unit affordable apartment building
Sand Companies is proposing a mixed-use development between Home Depot and Marcus Theatres in Shakopee, which would include a 61-unit affordable apartment building, two retail buildings and a grocery store.
The first phase of the project was tabled at the Aug. 18, 2020 city council meeting, when the landowner asked city council to reconsider planned unit development conditions revolving around green space, parking and sidewalks.
The apartment building, which was awarded tax credits from the state to make it affordable, would be designed for those making at or below 62% of the area median income. Additional funding for the affordable units would come from the Scott County Community Development Agency.
The retail buildings would be 4,000 square feet and 19,600 square feet, in addition to a 27,636-square-foot grocery store. Plans for those buildings have not yet come before planning commission or council.
The city expects that Sand Companies will approach council in 2021 with revised plans for the affordable apartment building.