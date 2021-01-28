Minneapolis-based Kraus-Anderson has begun renovation work on the Scott County Government and Justice Center in Shakopee, according to a news release.
The project has been in the works since 2019 as part of the county's Capital Improvement Plan, with improvements coming in at a total cost of $66.5 million.
Work on the government center began in June 2019 and is set to finish in spring 2022.
Kraus-Anderson will handle the construction of designs created by Wold Architects and Engineers.
The $13.7 million remodel will feature renovations to both the four-story government center and the three-story justice center, both located at 200 Fourth St. in Shakopee.
Updates to the government center will feature renovated staff space, customer service areas and public waiting areas.
Meanwhile two new courtrooms will be added to the justice center along with expanded jury assembly space and additional holding cells that in the lower level of the government building.
The project will also include new roofing and sprinkler systems on the buildings, and an update to the chilled beam ventilation in the government center, the release said.