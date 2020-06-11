A labradoodle named Gus survived a serious car crash after being ejected from his owners’ vehicle. He was found two miles from the crash site off Highway 169 in Shakopee on Monday.
According to the owners and the police department, on June 8 officers responded to a serious but non-fatal crash at Highway 169 and County Road 83. The owners, whose truck was rear-ended, suffered concussions and whiplash, Rebecca Waldock, one of the owners, posted on Facebook. She said upon impact, Gus was thrown from the vehicle, and she lost sight of him. Family and friends then came out to search for the labradoodle, and he was later found about two miles from the crash site and rushed to the emergency vet.
“Gus is OK by some miracle,” Waldock said, adding the only injury Gus sustained was to the skin on the pads of his feet. “We are very lucky. I know things could have ended up much worse.”