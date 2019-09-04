Updated at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday.
Local law enforcement worked to remove a capsized boat from the Minnesota River near Huber Park in Shakopee Wednesday morning.
Investigators believe that no one was aboard the boat when it capsized and there are no apparent injuries reported from the incident, according to a news release from the city of Shakopee. The fire department is no longer searching the river for potential victims, although first responders are still investigating the scene to determine why the boat was capsized.
Law enforcement was called to the scene at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after someone four-wheeling nearby noticed the capsized boat and alerted law enforcement, Capt. of Operations for the Scott County Sheriff's Office Jeff Swedin said.
The boat was found 20-30 yards from the shoreline, largely submerged, with only the nose exposed from the water. First responders worked to remove it from the water Wednesday morning.
Law enforcement hoped to learn who the owner may be once the boat is removed from the water and they're able to view registration information.
According to police scanner traffic, law enforcement said there appeared to be several holes drilled into the bottom of the boat.
The Shakopee Fire Department, Shakopee Police Department and the Scott County Sheriff's Office is responding.
This is a developing story.