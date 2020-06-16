A sex offender who has served his time moved to Jackson Township late last month, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
State law authorizes the Scott County Sheriff’s Office to inform the public of a sexual or predatory offender’s release from prison or a secure treatment facility if it believes the information will enhance public safety and protection.
Johnnie Lee Rhodes, who also goes by Me Sahir-Alim Saifullah or Mr. Saifullah/Rhodes, moved to Jackson Township on June 9, near Dem Con Drive. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office may not specify where the offender resides, works or goes to school.
Rhodes is a level 3 predatory offender, meaning law enforcement is allowed to go beyond level 2 notifications of informing schools and day cares to other members of the community the offender is likely to encounter.
Rhodes engaged in sexual contact, including penetration, with a 13-year-old female and used force, threats and two accomplices to gain compliance. He approached the victim in a public place and was not known to the victim.
Rhodes was sentenced in 1999 after he was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and released from prison in 2010.
Under the current public health guidelines relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office held and recorded a virtual Community Notification and Education Meeting on June 15. The recording of this meeting is available on the Scott County YouTube Channel at youtu.be/dc9pQ6UPn5I.
Convicted sexual and predatory offenders have always been released to live in communities, but it wasn’t until the passage of the Predatory Offender Registration Act in 1991 that law enforcement could track movement of these offenders after their release in the interest of public safety. Offenders are required to notify their corrections agents or law enforcement whenever any of their registration information changes.
“The Scott County Sheriff’s Office takes an aggressive role in verifying predatory offender registration and making that information available to its residents,” Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a statement. “We want to follow the law and make sure that everyone is aware and knowledgeable about this person moving into the community to hopefully ease anxieties and fears.”
The notification provided by the county noted that abuse of this information to threaten, harass or intimidate a registered offender is unacceptable and such acts could be charged as a crime. Such abuses could potentially end the ability of law enforcement to provide these notifications, the county said.