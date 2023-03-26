Don’t let the name fool you: for enthusiasts of the antique and retro, the stuff found at Junk Bonanza is anything but. The three-day shopping event includes food, activities, prizes and plenty of indoor vintage shopping.

“I have seen things at Bonanza that I’ve never seen before,” said event owner John Whaley. “In a world of sameness, this is a chance to find something you like.”

Tags

Events