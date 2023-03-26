Don’t let the name fool you: for enthusiasts of the antique and retro, the stuff found at Junk Bonanza is anything but. The three-day shopping event includes food, activities, prizes and plenty of indoor vintage shopping.
“I have seen things at Bonanza that I’ve never seen before,” said event owner John Whaley. “In a world of sameness, this is a chance to find something you like.”
The event, which has upwards of 150 vendors, began as a garage sale in Long Lake, Minnesota. It snowballed and officially became “Junk Bonanza” in 2006.
With increasing interest, the event could no longer be contained to a residential garage. Whaley said that Canterbury Park provided the spacious, clean indoor facilities necessary for the event. There is also the added bonus of food and beverage availability for shoppers.
“They have bars and restaurants open, so people can enjoy a Bloody Mary while they shop,” said Whaley.
Junk Bonanza missed three shows due to COVID-19, and the founder was ready to retire and take a step back from the hard work that goes into Junk Bonanza operations. Whaley didn’t hesitate to purchase the show when the opportunity arose. “That’s my dream job. I was hoping for that phone call,” he said.
His interest in vintage and antique wares has been fervent since he was a teen. What started with a fascination with old sports equipment such as wooden golf clubs and tennis rackets, has grown to anything from furniture to maps from the 1600s.
As an experienced shopper himself, Whaley recommends that visitors bring a tape measure if they’re on the hunt for furniture or other large items, wear comfortable shoes and plan accordingly — mornings are typically busier and more crowded, so if you’re not one for crowds, opt for the afternoon.
A love of antiques runs in the family. Whaley said that his late great aunt was an antique dealer. According to Whaley, she would say, “Walk an aisle, and then turn around and walk it the other way because you’ll see a completely different show.”
For those willing to take a break from shopping, there are additional activities to enjoy. In the past, there have been broom-making and textile care demonstrations as well as live music. This year, the author of the True North Cabin Cookbook, Stephanie Hansen, will be in attendance to sign and sell copies of her Minnesota cabin life-inspired recipe book.
Attendees also have the opportunity to win prizes including gift certificates that can be redeemed at any Bonanza vendor.