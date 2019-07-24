When local authors David Bruns and J.R. Olson began writing their first novel in 2015, they viewed the project as simply a bucket list item they could now cross off.
Years later, they have debuted their third and latest national security thriller, “Rules of Engagement,” which follows a hunt for the world’s most-wanted terrorist launching cyber sneak attacks under the service of Kim Jong-Un.
Bruns and Olson, both Navy veterans, met at a 2014 dinner for families with students enrolled in U.S. service academies, where they were both guest speakers. In the past five years, they have used their expertise and naval experience to bring news headlines to life in character-driven novels.
Olson, of Webster, is a Minneapolis native who served in the Navy for more than 20 years, with much of his career in naval intelligence. Bruns, of Shakopee, spent his time in the Navy on submarines before transitioning to corporate life and eventually becoming a full-time writer.
Bruns and Olson say they don’t have to look too far to find story ideas — usually, they can find inspiration simply by reading the front page of the news. According to Olson, “Rules of Engagement” was partly influenced by the 2015 and 2016 hacks that involved personal data being exposed.
“There is no shortage of things that are happening in the world today that could become phenomenal stories,” Olson said. “So we look at these things and say, ‘Well, what’s the next thing that could scare the crap out of us that we could write about?’”
The pair’s latest effort opens with a man at his desk who clicks on an unsuspecting link sent in an email from his mom. The link, actually the work of spear phishing, unleashes a vicious cyber attack on a U.S. power plant. With both China and Japan’s militaries eventually overtaken, the U.S. Cyber Command must find and attack the virus at its source before time runs out.
Bruns pointed out that the novel is not science fiction, but rather a “near-future” thriller. The authors say they promised each other to maintain technical accuracy throughout each novel without crossing the line into classified information. Olson completes a majority of the research, and Bruns pieces the narrative together.
“Even if it feels and sounds classified, it’s all totally available open-source on the internet,” Olson said. “Or we made it up.”
While their previous two novels were both self-published, “Rules of Engagement” was published by St. Martin’s Press. Bruns said he initially didn’t like the idea of finding a publisher, but found himself pleasantly surprised when all three agents he spoke to instantly wanted the book.
“As soon as I said ‘North Korea’ in the pitch, they were all like, ‘Send me that,’” Bruns said. “They were right on it.”
According to Bruns and Olson, their fourth novel centers on biological weapons and has been with St. Martin’s Press since early January. Olson also said the pair has started getting together a broad story arc for the fifth book and ideas for the sixth.
“We knew that with a couple of Type A personalities trained to lead, we’d have to put our egos aside and focus on the creative process,” Olson said. “Our goal in the end is to create a great story. That’s all that we want to do.”