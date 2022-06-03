With summer weather returning to Minnesota, beaches and aquatic centers in Scott and Carver counties are preparing to reopen.
“It’s nice to give people options,” said Tom Balk, Three River Parks District park operations supervisor. “They don’t have to travel super far to find a place to bring their family and go swimming.”
AMENITIES
Many locations in Carver and Scott counties are opening with watercraft rental options and other amenities.
The beach at Chanhassen’s Lake Ann Park will have watercraft rentals and a concession stand available for the public. While the beach opens on June 4, concessions and rentals already opened on May 28.
Rentals include kayaks, canoes, paddle boats and paddleboards. The lake is a non-motorized one, so these watercraft options are popular for visitors.
“It’s really a fun environment to be out there and spend some time at the beach,” Chanhassen Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Ruegemer said.
Lake Ann Park also includes amenities like ball fields, a tennis court, soccer field, volleyball nets and recreation shelters, according to the city’s website.
This year, the park has also expanded its payment options for rentals and concession stand purchases. In addition to cash and checks, visitors can now make purchases via credit card and Apple Pay.
“A lot of people don’t carry cash or a check to pay for watercrafts or something to eat at the concession building,” Ruegemer added. “We can really adapt to our customer needs and provide that really good customer service for everybody out there.”
Lake Minnewashta Regional Park, featuring another Carver County beach, will also offer watercraft rental options on weekends beginning June 11 and through Labor Day weekend.
In Scott County, Three Rivers Park District is providing watercraft options for some of its lakes. Kayaks, canoes and paddle boards can be rented in person or reserved up to a week in advance on the Three Rivers website, according to Balk.
Cleary Lake Regional Park currently offers open rentals every day through Labor Day, while Cedar Lake Farm Regional Park will have rentals available on the weekends.
Beyond watercraft rentals, the opening of SandVenture Aquatic Park in Shakopee is providing fun amenities at its sand beach and pool. These include a 300-foot water slide, two 12-foot drop slides, diving board and concession stand, according to the city’s website.
The aquatic park opens on June 10 and is kicking off the season with its “Sail into Summer” event. From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on opening day, SandVenture will be providing games, activities and prize giveaways at the beach.
“It’s going to be an exciting first day,” said Katelyn Meyer, aquatic supervisor for Shakopee Parks and Recreation. “We’re just excited to have all the kids back in the water with us for a summer where we can actually gather together.”
ON DUTY
Many of these local beaches are also prioritizing safety through providing lifeguards on duty.
Starting June 11, lifeguard coverage will take place at the beaches for Lake Minnewashta Regional Park and Lake Waconia Regional Park in Carver County. Like in previous years, the beach at Baylor Regional Park will not have lifeguards on duty, according to Carver County Parks and Trails supervisor Sam Pertz.
Lifeguards are on duty at Lake Ann Park beginning opening day. Ruegemer said the city contracts with Minnetonka Aquatics to have lifeguards at the beach. The city pays Minnetonka Aquatics to handle the proper training and hiring of lifeguards and supervisors.
“They’ve always really paid attention to safety and additional trainings, having all these kind of ‘real life’ types of training and scenarios. The guards are very versed and very able to react to all types of situations that may arise,” Ruegemer said.
Beaches within Three Rivers Park District do not have lifeguards on duty, according to Balk. “With everything back open, it’s kind of a personal responsibility to be safe out there,” he said.
SandVenture will also be filled this summer with certified lifeguards starting opening day. Meyer said safety is very important at the aquatic park, as sections of the beach will be roped off during times where a lifeguard cannot watch over that specific spot.
She added that she anticipates a promising season for swimming and recreation. “I’m excited for the summer and for people to get back to the pool with their families, kids and friends,” she said.