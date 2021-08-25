Beyond the Yellow Ribbon South of the River is holding its 11th annual Golf Fall Classic on Monday, Sept. 13 at Stonebrooke Golf Club.
Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, “is a community effort to honor, serve and support all military families both past and present.” according to the organization. The nonprofit group supports veterans and their families in times of crisis; connects them with organizations that offer assistance; and volunteers to help families when troops are deployed.
The golf fundraiser will be held rain or shine at Stonebrook, 2693 County Road 79, Shakopee.
The 18-hole scramble is $110 per player or $440 per foursome and includes green fees, cart, driving range and a BBQ.
Check-in begins at noon, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start, BBQ dinner (with awards) at 6 p.m. The silent auction closes at 7:30 p.m.
For questions about how to enter, or sponsor, the tournament, call tournament coordinators: Pete Brown at 952-892-6987; Dewey Koshenina at 952-201-9000; or Mike Pederson at 952-237-8256.
For more information about Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, visit www.btyrsouthoftheriver.org or email btyrsouthoftheriver@gmail.com or call 952-440-5011.