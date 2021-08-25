Beyond the Yellow Ribbon South of the River

Beyond the Yellow Ribbon South of the River is holding its 11th annual Golf Fall Classic on Monday, Sept. 13 at Stonebrooke Golf Club.

Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, “is a community effort to honor, serve and support all military families both past and present.” according to the organization. The nonprofit group supports veterans and their families in times of crisis; connects them with organizations that offer assistance; and volunteers to help families when troops are deployed.

The golf fundraiser will be held rain or shine at Stonebrook, 2693 County Road 79, Shakopee.

The 18-hole scramble is $110 per player or $440 per foursome and includes green fees, cart, driving range and a BBQ.

Check-in begins at noon, with a 1 p.m. shotgun start, BBQ dinner (with awards) at 6 p.m. The silent auction closes at 7:30 p.m.

For questions about how to enter, or sponsor, the tournament, call tournament coordinators: Pete Brown at 952-892-6987; Dewey Koshenina at 952-201-9000; or Mike Pederson at 952-237-8256.

For more information about Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, visit www.btyrsouthoftheriver.org or email btyrsouthoftheriver@gmail.com or call 952-440-5011.

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

