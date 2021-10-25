For nearly 15 years, the Huber Park community playground has been a staple in the Shakopee community.
Nicknamed “Castle Park,” the playground was sponsored by the Shakopee Rotary Club and other local organizations and built by community volunteers in 2007. The wooden playground has entertained families from around the area since.
As part of its Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan, the city of Shakopee is preparing to remove and install a new playground to replace Castle Park.
With construction scheduled for 2023, the city is already beginning its planning process by reaching out for public opinion on what people want in the new playground.
Amanda McKnight, communications manager for the city, said that input from residents is extremely important in starting this project.
“It’s our own little icon, so we want people to know and be aware the changes are coming, and we definitely want to know what they’d like to see there,” McKnight said.
Community Feedback
The city is starting its first round of public feedback on playground ideas and designs. This conversation is being facilitated through a new website for Shakopee residents to voice their opinions.
The website displays a number of features designed for community engagement.
This includes a playground survey asking residents about their experiences with the Huber Park playground and what they hope to see in the future playground space.
The site also has a project map for residents to comment their suggestions and pin them to a particular aspect of the playground.
To promote conversation and engagement among residents, an online idea wall has been created for residents to post their suggestions and general comments. People viewing the wall can read others’ entries and like or dislike them.
McKnight said she thinks initiating community feedback will not only bring about good ideas, but also help residents come to terms with Castle Park being replaced.
“I think it might be tough for some people to wrap their minds around it being different … but I hope that people are receptive because we want to take what we all love about our park and improve upon that,” McKnight said.
The city will be accepting feedback on the site through spring of next year.
The playground designer will then create concept plans based on public feedback and come back to the city with potential designs. Following this, the city plans to lead a second round of public opinion for residents to again provide their thoughts on concept plans.
Any proposed design will be presented to the park and recreation advisory board for approval. It will then be sent to the city council for approval.
Mayor Bill Mars said he recognizes Huber Park’s significance in the city and hopes the end result of this project will appeal to Shakopee residents.
“Huber Park is our community’s focal point with rich history,” Mars said. “We are hoping any refreshed or new playground is one that continues to draw kids and families to the park.”
Construction is scheduled to begin sometime in 2023. McKnight said playground construction like this usually takes up to two months to complete.
Master Plan
The budget for the new playground is around $300,000 and will be funded from the city’s park development fund as part of the larger Huber Park riverbank and park integration project.
This larger project is one proposed element in the city’s Parks, Trails and Recreation Master Plan. The master plan document looks to establish a framework for future development and projects involving Shakopee’s parks, trails and recreational spaces.
According to the document, “the city finds itself at a critical moment where it must ensure that the visioning and planning for the future of the parks, trails and recreation system takes into account this growing and changing populous and the evolving trends in recreation that people want to participate in.”
The master plan was approved by the city council back in 2019 and proposes developments for Huber Park beyond playground renovations.
The document includes additional ideas like a seasonal pond for ice skating, a dog park and a launch spot for kayaks and canoes.
When implementing elements from the master plan, McKnight said it is an ideal time to start working on the playground.
“Right now, we know that we have funding to replace the playground,” McKnight said. “That is the priority because the playground has become outdated and is kind of at the end of its lifespan.”
Huber Park’s playground will continue to be open to the public until the city prepares for construction in 2023.
McKnight said the city recognizes the personal connections many residents have made with Castle Park but looks forward to taking the first steps in improving upon Huber Park and Shakopee parks and trails as a whole.
“We understand that change is tough, but change can also be very exciting,” McKnight said. “I hope that folks will tell us what they think, give us their ideas and take our survey because we want this to encompass what our residents want to see.”