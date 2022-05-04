Musicals with a Mission performs "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" May 20-29.
"The popular Broadway musical tells the Biblical story of Joseph, who is sold away by his brothers in jealousy after their father gives Joseph an amazing, technicolor present. Joseph has an incredible talent to interpret dreams and becomes a close advisor to Pharaoh and then is faced with the dilemma of helping his brothers in need," states a press release.
The story is told through multiple music styles, including country, jazz and rock 'n' roll.
Performances are at St. John's Lutheran Church, 119 8th Ave. W., Shakopee, at 7 p.m. Friday, May 20 and Saturday, May 21; and 6 p.m. Sunday, May 29. Tickets are free.
A free-will offering will be taken to benefit Kaitlyn's Kloset, a charity that benefits local families in need of personal care items and clothing for children.