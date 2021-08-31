At a recent Eagle Scout Court of Honor, Scouts BSA Troop 619 in Shakopee celebrated with another Eagle Scout.
Liam Murray was recognized with Scouting's highest honor when he received the Eagle Scout Award, with 1 Gold Palm, at his Eagle Scout Court of Honor.
This Eagle Scout celebration honored the achievements of the 48th Eagle Scout from Troop 619. According to Boy Scouts of America, since its inception in 1910, only about 6% of all Scouts who join Scouting nationwide achieve the Eagle Scout rank.
Eagle Scout Liam Murray is the son of Michael and Nicole Murray of Shakopee. Liam has been active in Scouting since kindergarten, joining the Lion Cub program of Cub Scouts.
Liam attended National Youth Leadership Training in the summer of 2019. After this training he returned to the troop and has been instrumental in implementing the Troop Guide position, where youth leaders teach younger Scouts requirements for advancement.
To achieve the rank of Eagle Scout a candidate has to earn a minimum of 21 merit badges. Liam received a Gold Palm for the 10 additional merit badges he has earned.
For his Eagle Project he led the project to build a gaga ball pit for the Tokata Learning Center in Shakopee. He is also and active Brotherhood member in the Order of the Arrow, Scouting's national honor society.
Liam will be a junior at Shakopee High School in the fall.
Scouts BSA is for all youth ages 11-17. Troop 619 meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month. More info at shakopee619.mytroop.us or contact trek.guy@comcast.net.